Former schoolhouse on Oregon Road in Cutchogue destroyed by fire

A large fire destroyed a building on Oregon Road in Cutchogue that was once a schoolhouse decades ago. (Credit: Peter Baumann/courtesy)

An abandoned building that once served as a schoolhouse decades ago on Oregon Road in Cutchogue was destroyed by a large fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire created a dense, black smoke the funneled high into the blue sky. A user on Twitter posted a photo from Old Saybrook, Conn. where the smoke was visible from across Long Island Sound.

At least four fire departments — Cutchogue, Mattituck, Southold and Jamesport — responded to the fire. It was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters were still dousing the building with water more than 90 minutes after arriving on scene. The building had long sat vacant and was covered in overgrowth.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.