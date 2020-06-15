Education

Nominees announced for virtual Teeny Awards scheduled for July 23

By Joe Werkmeister

Mattituck High School performed “Into the Woods.” (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

The nominees for the 18th annual Teeny Awards — a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic — were announced Sunday afternoon on a Facebook and Instagram Live video.

The awards will presented July 23, minus the normal red carpet. Christiaan Padavan, a musician and radio personality from Hampton Bays who was on “American Idol” last year, will host the livestream.

Mr. Padavan and Teeny Awards coordinate Kasia Klimiuk read the nominees Sunday.

“To all of our seniors, we’re doing a special senior tribute in our program and at the ceremony, so we need photos of you guys,” Ms. Klimiuk said during Sunday’s announcement. Submissions can be made to [email protected] or on Instagram.

The schools closed in mid-March, some performances were ultimately canceled. So the Teeny Awards is planning to showcase some of those with virtual performances. The first one is Thursday, via Zoom and streamed on Facebook. The performances will be held each Thursday.

East End Arts has run the Teeny Awards since 2002 and the program recognizes theater students across the East End of Long Island. There are 18 schools participating in 2020.

This year’s Judges’ Choice Award goes to Southold High School for “I’ve Decided to Marry You” from “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.” The award is chosen by the judges “for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.”

The rest of the nominees are listed below. See more details here.

PLAY

LEAD MALE IN A PLAY

Yanni Bitis, Pierson-Sag Harbor 
Benjamin Giordano, Rocky Point 
Josh Kaplan, Westhampton Beach 
Mike Marziliano, Bellport 
Liam Sproul, Port Jefferson 
Nick Vicinanza, Southold-Greenport

LEAD FEMALE IN A PLAY

Kyla Andreas, Longwood 
Sophie Cline, Westhampton Beach 
Jacquelyn Constantine, Southold-Greenport 
Gaylin Davey, Pierson 
Molly Lambert, Rocky Point 
AutumnMargaret Walthers, Bellport 

SUPPORTING MALE IN A PLAY

Quinn Bruer, Southold-Greenport
Thomas Gallagher, Longwood
Ian Hubbard, Hampton Bays
Simon Mraz, Southold-Greenport
Thomas Schiavoni, Pierson
Reese Springer, Hampton Bays

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A PLAY

Molly Brennan, Westhampton Beach
Eva Doyle, Pierson
Jade McGarrity, Port Jefferson
Allie O’Connor, Hampton Bays
Alison Pensa, Hampton Bays
Maren Taylor, Longwood

MUSICAL

LEAD MALE IN A MUSICAL

Andrew Bova, Miller Place
Colin Freedman, East Hampton
Michael Marziliano, Bellport
Simon Mraz, Southold
Steven Rosche, Center Moriches
Jacob Schiavone, Riverhead

LEAD FEMALE IN A MUSICAL

Megan Duffy, Mattituck
Lily Kutner, Riverhead
Caroline O’Dea, Center Moriches
Silvia Rackwitz, Southold
Juliet Rand, Southold
Abby Tyler, Mattituck 

SUPPORTING MALE IN A MUSICAL

Landon Bennett, Southold
Jack Burkhardt, Bellport
Kevin Chabla, East Hampton
TJ LeClaire, Center Moriches
Isaiah Mraz, Southold
Troy Sica, Bellport 

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A MUSICAL

Emma Butler, Bellport
Julianne Donohue, Miller Place
Sarah Jordan, Riverhead
Madison Kelly, Riverhead
Hailey Nitti, Riverhead
Dana Treadwell, Riverhead

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PLAY OR MUSICAL

Gabbi Bush, Rocky Point
Max Eberle, East Hampton
Olivia Galway, Westhampton Beach
Joseph Miletti, Miller Place
Violet Rand, Southold 
Katie Russell, Southold
Aukai Young, Mattituck

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naomi Cichanowicz, Violet Rand, Katie Russell, Southold
Savanna Kelly, Mattituck
Lily Kutner, Riverhead
Haily Nitti, Riverhead
Shea Rodriguez, Southampton 

OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN

Jaden Jacino, Westhampton Beach
Ella Neese, Southold
Julia O’Malley, Longwood
Judith Quiroga, East Hampton
Morgan Watrous, Bridgehampton
Riley Watson, Rocky Point

