Southold Blotter: Police investigating burglary reported on Front Street

Southold police are investigating a burglary reported in Greenport Sunday.

According to police, an unknown person broke the glass of a Front Street business and stole two registers containing $500. An investigation is ongoing.

• A 43-year-old Selden man was arrested for drunken driving in Cutchogue last Wednesday.

Christopher Ciccarelli was stopped after a report that he was allegedly driving a Ford Mustang erratically on Route 25 shortly before 5 p.m.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Ciccarelli was intoxicated and he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

• Four dirt bikes were reported stolen from a landscaping company in Peconic Saturday around 10 a.m. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• William Chimborazo, 43, of Jackson Heights was arrested and charged with DWI after a traffic stop on Mill Lane in Southold Saturday around 12:45 a.m.

• A Southold man reportedly left the scene of an accident on Elijah’s Lane in Cutchogue last Wednesday around 5:15 p.m.

According to a report, the man was driving a pickup truck and attempting to go around a woman driving a 2008 Cadillac to get her to stop in connection with a prior domestic incident when he struck her vehicle.

Police found the man has an active stay away order of protection and the woman was attempting to get away from him at the time. It’s unclear if any charges were filed against the man.

• At least five mailboxes on Maiden Lane in Southold were reportedly damaged after a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into them Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

The Mattituck man operating the 2020 Mitsubishi told police he fell asleep and agreed to fix the damage, reports said.

• A “highly intoxicated” 21-year-old man from New Albany, Ohio, called police Saturday looking for a ride to Stony Brook. Police responded around 10 p.m. and found the man standing on Marratooka Road in Mattituck. He then left with a friend who picked him up and agreed to look after him.

• Police were called to Cottage Place in Southold last Monday after the driver of a gray vehicle left the scene of an accident.

A man whose 2018 Hyundai was struck as he was entering a parking lot told police that as he and the other driver were talking outside, the second driver went to get a pen from his car to exchange information and fled the scene around 11:20 a.m.

Police did not include additional details about the vehicle.

• A man called police to complain about subjects doing yard work on Captain Kidd Drive in Mattituck Sunday around 8 a.m.

• Police responded to several complaints about vehicles parked without permits at Breakwater Beach, Goldsmith’s Inlet and other town parks. Several parking summonses were issued and police deployed marine units for ECL checks, reports said.

• A black bicycle with orange stripes that was not locked up was reported stolen from Goose Creek Beach Sunday around 6 p.m.

• A woman called police last Thursday evening to report that her 34-year-old son had left their house on the morning on May 29 and hadn’t been heard from since. His phone was reportedly disconnected and his vehicle is also missing, according to a report.

The woman said she’s concerned about her son’s welfare and stated that this is very unusual and completely abnormal for him. Detectives were notified about the report.

• Police responded to a report of an RV that set up to camp at Klipp Park in Greenport without a proper permit Friday around 10 a.m.

An officer spoke to a 62-year-old Oceanside man who refused to try and get a proper permit, stating that it was “unfair” and reportedly yelled “F— you” to an officer before leaving the park.

• Police responded to a report of a large party on Lake Drive in Southold last Thursday around 10 p.m.

A 21-year-old man at the residence told police he only had 10 people over, which is currently allowed under an executive order, but agreed to lower the music and shut the party down anyway, reports said.

• Two Riverhead men were rescued in Orient last Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. after the tide came in while they were fishing on a jetty.

Police used a small boat and life ring to retrieve the 24- and 25-year-olds.

• A South Harbor Road resident reported that an unknown person threw several rocks at his home and broke two front windows Saturday around 10 a.m.

• Someone called police after an intoxicated man in Greenport’s Mitchell Park yelled at people and kicked a small dog he was with numerous times Friday around 6:15 p.m. Police canvassed the area and did not locate a suspect matching a description.

• Two iPads were reportedly stolen from a building on Front Street in Greenport last Wednesday morning.

• A Greenport woman reported that someone smashed the driver’s side window of her vehicle last Wednesday around 9 a.m., but nothing was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.