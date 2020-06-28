Southold Blotter: Woman charged with DWI after striking tree in Laurel

Southold police responded to a report of a fight at 7-Eleven in Greenport Sunday around 9 p.m.

An officer arrived and found an 18-year-old Greenport man on the floor of the convenience store bleeding from a laceration to his head. He told police he was beaten up by a 19-year-old Greenport man and his friends. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed.

• A Southold woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after she reportedly collided with a tree Sunday around 6:10 p.m.

According to a police report, Cheryl Sidor was driving a 2008 Honda north on Laurel Avenue toward Route 25 when she allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and attempt to turn left, but collided with a tree.

Police charged Ms. Sidor with DWI.

• Police responded to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport Saturday after an intoxicated person refused to leave the hospital.

The 49-year-old man was located in front of the hospital around 2:45 p.m. and told police he wanted to enter the detox program there. Police told the man he needed to be sober to enter the program and advised him to return later.

• A woman called police to report a juvenile male defecating in the woods behind CVS in Mattituck Sunday around 1 p.m.

Police spoke with the boy’s father, a Manhattan man, who told police he thought the restrooms in CVS would be closed due to COVID-19 and told his son to go in the woods.

No charges were filed, officials said.

• An East Marion man reported Sunday morning that two beach chairs were stolen from his beachfront property overnight.

• Police responded to Orient Point County Park around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and asked several fishermen to leave the beach, which is closed overnight.

• Police are investigating after a man reportedly broke into Duck Walk Vineyards in Southold and stole a cash box last Wednesday around 2 a.m.

An investigation is continuing, officials said.

• A 34-year-old Centereach man was ticketed for driving with a suspended license on Queen Street in Greenport Saturday around 8 p.m.

• Greenport Fire Department officials responded to a report of smoke at a Fourth Avenue residence last Tuesday around 11 p.m.

Firefighters removed a chair cushion that had been smoldering, apparently from a cigarette.

• An employee at Walgreens in Mattituck called police last Monday around 4 p.m. after a 32-year-old woman who was not wearing a mask became irate that she couldn’t pick up a prescription until the following day, and intentionally coughed in the employee’s direction upon leaving.

The woman fled the area before police arrived, reports said.

• A Greenport woman called police last Tuesday morning to report packages were stolen from her porch on Carpenter Street.

• Orient firefighters responded to an Orchard Street home last Tuesday evening after a woman reported smelling smoke inside her residence.

Officials determined a burned wooden spoon found near the oven to be the cause of the odor.

• A Laurel man reported last Wednesday that an unknown person knocked his mailbox from its post on Bray Avenue last Wednesday around 11 p.m.

• Police responded to an attempted break-in on Hortons Lane in Southold last Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

Officers located three juveniles inside an attached screened-in porch before they made entry to the living area and contacted the homeowner twice to see if she’d like to press charges, with no success, reports said.

• A Ronkonkoma man called police last Tuesday to report that his wallet was stolen from his Mr. Softee ice cream truck while he was inside Handy Pantry in Mattituck.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old Brooklyn man for DWI in Greenport last week.

Haralambos Geroulanos was stopped for a violation on Route 25 around 8 p.m. and further investigation revealed he was intoxicated.

Mr. Geroulanos was transported to police headquarters and charged with DWI, police said.

• Two injuries were reported after the driver of a 2007 Jeep rear-ended a 2010 Toyota and then struck a pole on Route 25 in Southold last Monday afternoon.

According to a report, the driver of the Jeep was westbound when the driver of the Toyota hit his brakes suddenly, causing her to swerve out of the way.

The driver of the Toyota told police he was parked on the side of the road talking on his cellphone when the Jeep struck his vehicle from behind.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.