Southold seniors celebrated with parade: Photos

Goodie bags full of sweets. Customized T-shirts and class photos. To-go meals and iced teas. Aspirin and band aids in a ‘college survival kit’ featuring an unexpected symbol of the COVID-19 pandemic: toilet paper.

These were some of the surprises Southold seniors were treated to during a drive-by celebration around the Shore Lane neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The parent-led effort brought neighbors and teachers together, lining the streets as a caravan of approximately 50 seniors drove past, many of them in decorated cars.

They were greeted by signs and street decorations drawn in Settler red and music provided by a DJ Snoop: Ryan Creighton and Justin Moore.

“June was approaching rapidly and we wanted to do something to celebrate the Southold seniors,” said parent Susan Russell. “Hopefully it’s a fun, exciting event to kick off their final month of school.”

Ms. Russell said donations were provided by Lucharitos, Jernick Moving, Polywoda Beverage, Country Corner Cafe, Founders Tavern, Lakeside Landscaping, Island Fiberglass, The Hocker Family, The Schade Family and family and friends of the class of 2020.

There are approximately 67 students in the graduating class, according to high school principal Terence Rusch, who attended the event with Superintendent David Gamberg.

“It’s not our typical end of the year,” he said. “But I hope this shows our students that we love them, we miss them and the whole town is behind them.”