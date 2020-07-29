Citing ‘accidental administrative error,’ Vineyard View developers admit applicants were shut out of affordable housing lottery

The Vineyard View buildings on Route 48 in Greenport, where construction is nearing completion. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

When a confused Michelle Salmon didn’t hear her name called during the Vineyard View affordable housing lottery Monday, she pressed play and watched for a second time as officials took turns calling out the names of everyone who applied during the live-streamed event.

The Southold resident must have just missed her name the first time, she thought. If they were adding every person who applied to the list, she had to be one of them.

It turns out she wasn’t.

Conifer Realty, the sponsor of the project to bring 50 much-needed and highly anticipated affordable rental apartments to Greenport, announced Tuesday evening that “due to an accidental administrative error, a number of applications were unintentionally omitted” from the process.

In the lottery, everyone who applied has their name called and they are placed in order on a waiting list. They are then screened to meet qualifications and the units are filled.

While officials have declined to say how many applicants were left out of the lottery, it’s believed to be fairly significant. Ms. Salmon, who commented on the Suffolk Times Facebook page Tuesday morning to say she had been left out, said she’s since heard from at least a dozen more local residents who said they had the same issue.

“These are local people,” Ms. Salmon said in an interview. They’re volunteer firefighters, EMS, they work in healthcare.

“We don’t know what happened.”

In a statement, Conifer Realty said it “deeply regrets this unfortunate mistake and any inconvenience it may have caused.”

The company said it will contact everyone involved in the lottery once it has a resolution plan. A company representative listed as a contact in the company’s statement could not be immediately reached for further comment Tuesday evening.

Southold Town government liaison officer Denis Noncarrow helped draw the names Monday, but said he was not involved in the oversight process. Town Supervisor Scott Russell said the town did not run Monday’s lottery because the project was developed outside of Southold’s affordable housing district and required no change of zone.

“They built to the density already allowed by code,” Mr. Russell said in an email. “They must comply with [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] rules and regulations.”

Mr. Noncarrow said the town used its affordable housing registry to notify local residents seeking affordable housing of the opportunity, but was not involved in organizing the applications. He had said Monday that a total of 315 people had applied and that there was no prescreening of names outside of eliminating duplicate entries since some people entered both online and by mail.

“I feel terrible for everybody involved.” Denis Noncarrow

Both Mr. Russell and Mr. Noncarrow said they do not know exactly how the mix-up occurred and that they believe Conifer Realty will have to work with state officials who oversee the HUD program in New York to work out a resolution.

“It is very unfortunate and the Town has urged them to remedy the situation,” Mr. Russell said. “I hope they can resolve the issues fairly for everyone.”

“I feel terrible for everybody involved,” added Mr. Noncarrow.

Monday’s drawing was the first affordable housing lottery in Southold Town since 150 people entered for the chance to purchase 22 affordable homes at The Cottages in Mattituck in August 2005. That lottery was overseen by the town.

Construction at Vineyard View, which was developed by Conifer Realty working with the Community Development Corporation of Long Island, is in the late stages along Route 48 in Greenport.

There are 14 one-bedroom apartments available, 22 two-bedroom units and 14 more three-bedroom units. There are two income-based price points for the units and in order to qualify for the New York State of Opportunity project an applicant cannot make more than 60% of the area median income for Suffolk County. The rental prices and income limits also vary based on how many people would live in each unit. On the lowest end, a one-bedroom will cost $1,056 per month to rent with three-bedroom units capping out at $1,784 a month, according to materials shared on the Conifer Realty website.

The community will feature a fitness center, clubhouse and playground for the residents of its 50 units.

For Ms. Salmon and the hundreds of others who applied it’s now a wait-and-see exactly who will get the first chance to live there.

“I guess they’re gonna figure it out,” she said. “I’m pretty mad about it though. Especially knowing there were a lot of people way up island who were included and it looks like a dozen or more locals were left out.”

Ms. Salmon said she was contacted by a concerned Mr. Noncarrow after she complained about the oversight, but Conifer Realty had not yet notified her of the error.

Mr. Noncarrow said the applicants are notified individually by the company of their place on the list and that, due to privacy concerns, the official list is not published.

In its statement, Conifer Realty said anyone with concerns should contact Kelly Shields at 631-315-9677 or via email at [email protected].

