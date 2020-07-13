Cops: Greenport woman who traveled the world dies in hit-and-run crash

Elaine Schwartz was profiled in 2018 for her extensive traveling. (Credit: Krysten Massa/file)

An 87-year-old Greenport woman who had traveled across the globe in retirement was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Front Street Monday morning, according to Southold Town police.

The driver fled the scene and police are actively investigating.

Police said Elaine Schwartz was crossing at the corner of Third Street when she was struck by a vehicle that was making a right turn onto Front Street from Third Street. The vehicle continued driving westbound on Front Street and the driver remains at large. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m., police said.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.

Ms. Schwartz was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Ms. Schwartz was a renowned traveler who visited 81 countries since retiring at age 66, according to a profile published in 2018.

For 41 years, Ms. Schwartz was a special education curriculum consultant for schools in Dix Hills and taught in Adelphi University’s graduate program in special education. She lived at Peconic Landing in Greenport.

In 2017, “she went kayaking literally at both ends of the globe, in Antarctica in January and the Arctic in August,” according to the profile.

“Exploring and going into the wilderness just gives you a wonderful feeling,” Ms. Schwartz said in a 2018 interview.

Peconic Landing CEO Robert Syron said in a statement that Ms. Schwartz was a “vital part of our community.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved member, Elaine Schwartz,” he said. “Ms. Schwartz was a champion of our Successful Living initiative and was involved in many programs offered within our community to engage our members and provide them with purpose and opportunity. She believed in living life to its fullest and our community will feel her loss for some time to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.”