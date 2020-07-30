Kait’s Angels yard sale set for Saturday will benefit two local families

Lena and Maren DeSantis during a 5K fundraiser to benefit Rett Syndrome charities. (File photo)

Kait’s Angels annual community yard sale — one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers — is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.

The fundraiser will benefit two community members who have dealt with severe medical issues nearly their entire lives.

Community members are encouraged to drop off any old treasures at the Doorhy home at 1125 Ole Jule Lane in Mattituck between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday. The yard sale on Saturday begins at 8 a.m. and will feature a $20 “all you can carry” special from noon to 2 p.m., when it ends. Trimbles of Corchaug Nursery will hold a raffle with $1 tickets and winners can receive an assortment of annuals and perennials.

The only items that people should refrain from dropping off are large furniture, TVs, broken items, exercise equipment and lawn mowers.

Since its inception in 2015, Kait’s Angels has raised thousands of dollars for neighbors. It was founded to honor the late Kaitlyn Doorhy of Mattituck.

Recipient Loretta Lawlor at North Shore Horse Rescue at Gold Rush Farms in Baiting Hollow in 2013. (Credit: Carrie Miller)

Darla Doorhy said this year’s recipients are Loretta Lawlor, 32, of Southold and Maren DeSantis, 9, of Mattituck. Maren suffers from a neurological disorder called Rett syndrome.

“Maren was born in 2011,” her mother Lena wrote in 2018 after the Out Run Rett 5K in New Suffolk. “She was simply perfect. Like so many mothers before me, I remember just soaking her in; that sweet smell of a newborn mingled with the dreams of what she would do, see, and be filled me to the brim. Then came a phone call in December 2012. There were a bunch of technical terms I’ve come to know like the back of my hand, but at the time were garbled nonsense because the news — that my sweet perfect child had a disorder that would prevent her from walking, talking and using her hands, and put her at risk of medical complications and everything that comes with not being able to communicate — was too loud.”

Ms. Lawlor is visually impaired after suffering from an eye cancer called retinoblastoma as a child. Both Ms. Lawlor and her mother, Susan, have recently been positive for COVID-19, Ms. Doorhy said.