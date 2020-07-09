One person airlifted following pair of crashes in Peconic, Southold

Two people were injured in a pair of crashes near Southold late Thursday morning involving both a town truck and an ambulance, Southold Town police said.

The Southold Fire Department ambulance was transporting a town highway worker from an accident on Peconic Lane in Peconic to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital when it was struck by another vehicle on Route 48 near Youngs Avenue in Southold, police said.

The other driver in the ambulance crash was brought to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment minor injuries. The patient in the ambulance was not injured but was being brought to the hospital for evaluation.

The other driver in the earlier crash was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. That crash occurred when a Ford sedan ran through a red light at the intersection of Route 48 and Peconic Lane. The dump truck was headed north on Peconic Lane and struck by the eastbound sedan, police said. The driver of the sedan suffered an extensive leg injury, police said.

The crashes caused traffic delays in the area around noon.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the other driver in the ambulance crash was not injured. This post has been update to reflect that the person suffered minor injuries.