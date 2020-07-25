Southold Blotter: Man in parked, running car charged with DWI

Southold Police arrested a Mattituck man for driving while intoxicated Sunday.

Police received a report of a possibly intoxicated man sitting in his vehicle in the Mattituck plaza parking lot around 12:45 a.m. Police responded and found David Sciacchitano, 58, with his vehicle running in a parking spot and found him to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reports said.

• Police responded to Orient State Park Sunday around 10 a.m. to clear vehicles off the roadway who were waiting to enter the park, which had already reached capacity.

• A Lindenhurst man was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Friday afternoon after he got pinned between his Jeep and a fence at a Greenport campground.

According to a police report, the man disconnected his Jeep from his parked motor home when his unoccupied vehicle began to roll backwards. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the man got pinned between an open driver’s side door and a fence. He was transported by Greenport Fire Department for treatment around 4:20 p.m., reports said.

• A nurse at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport called police last Tuesday after a patient threatened her while being discharged. The 46-year-old Riverhead man reportedly told the woman “Your son is going to live a short life, I’m going to make sure of that,” after she made a comment about the accident the man had been in, which her son witnessed.

The nurse declined to press charges in the incident.

• A New Suffolk woman called police last Thursday afternoon to report that sometime overnight, an unknown person damaged a Black Lives Matter sign she posted on her front lawn.

• An employee at the IGA in Greenport called police Sunday to report that a man entered the store, placed a few packs of Bubba Burgers in a black duffel back and exited the store without paying.

Police were unable to locate the man, who was described as wearing a yellow shirt and yellow hat and fled the area in an unknown direction around 5 p.m.

• A Greenport woman called police after midnight Saturday to report seeing a woman lying next to the roadway along Route 48 in Southold.

The woman, who police say appeared to be intoxicated, told an officer that she fell while getting the mail and declined medical attention.

• Police were called last Tuesday evening to help locate a “confused elderly” Jamaica man driving in the area.

Police reported the man’s phone last pinged in the Mattituck area though the 91-year-old told his nephew he was in Greenport around 8:45 p.m.

Police located the man parked at the intersection on Main and Front Streets in Greenport and reported that he was confused, though not in need of medical attention. He was taken to police headquarters and picked up by his girlfriend, who reports that this is the third time he has gotten confused and lost while driving.

• A kayak was reported stolen from a front yard on Deep Hole Drive in Mattituck Sunday around 7:45 a.m.

• Police responded to the BP gas station in Peconic last Tuesday night after a report of subjects yelling in the parking lot.

Police spoke to a 26-year-old Great Neck man who said he was trying to get AAA to fix a tire and his sister began yelling at the person over the phone since they don’t come to plug tires.

The man’s sister and wife, who were both intoxicated, then began to yell at each other and refused to be in the same vehicle as each other on the ride home.

The man and his wife were transported to Mattituck to wait for a ride while the other woman was taken to a hotel, where she got a room for the night, reports said.

• Police responded to reports of a commercial truck that turned over on Route 48 in Mattituck last Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. near the shoulder of the eastbound lanes just east of Elijahs Lane. Some cement and sand spilled from the truck near the side of the road.

The driver, an Elizabeth, N.J. man, told police that he swerved to avoid a vehicle that cut out in front of him when he lost control of the truck. He was not injured in the accident.

• A woman called police last Monday to report a golf cart driving in her backyard on Summit Lane in Greenport around 11:15 p.m.

Police followed the tracks and spoke with a nearby homeowner, who apologized and said his dog got loose and he was chasing her in the golf cart.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.