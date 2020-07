Cement and sand spilled from the truck. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Southold police responded to reports of a commercial truck that turned over on Route 48 in Mattituck Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. near the shoulder of the eastbound lanes just east of Elijah’s Lane, though the road remains open. Some cement and sand spilled from the truck near the side of the road.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the accident.