Leandra’s Law arrest made following DWI crash into Greenport building Saturday

The Layyah building in a previously published photo.

A Wyandanch man was arrested Saturday on a felony Leandra’s Law charge after he drove drunk and crashed into a building in Greenport with two children in the car, Southold Town Police said.

An officer on patrol heard a loud crash at about 8:24 p.m. Saturday when he found Edwin Parada Dominguez, 33, had crashed his vehicle into the Layyah Convenience Store building on Front Street in Greenport, police said.

Mr. Parada Dominguez, who was still behind the wheel when police arrived, had the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to a police press release. There were two children under the age of 15 in his vehicle, police added.

He was transported to Southold Town Police Headquarters and held overnight for arraignment.