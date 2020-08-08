Southold Blotter: Motorcyclist injured in crash in East Marion

A man was injured after he was thrown from a motorcycle during a crash along Route 25 in East Marion Friday.

According to police, a 2019 Subaru was waiting to turn left onto Stars Road from Route 25 in East Marion with another vehicle stopped behind it when a man on a Honda motorcycle attempted to go around the two vehicles in the shoulder.

The third vehicle, which did not remain at the scene, reportedly veered out in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to collide with the Subaru.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and suffered injuries to his right leg, police said, but he refused aviation transport to the hospital. He was instead taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for further evaluation.

• An employee at a group home on Main Bayview Road in Southold called police last Thursday to report that a 38-year-old threatened to hurt her while she was sitting in her car and had previously threatened to shoot her with a gun. The woman requested to press harassment charges against the suspect, whose name was not released by the police department.

• Police were called after a 21-year-old Greenport man was seen walking around the village with no shirt on and holding a hatchet last Tuesday around 6 a.m.

An officer spoke with the man, who complied with a request to leave the hatchet on the ground. He said he was carrying the hatchet for landscaping work, but was unable to provide the name of the business.

Police seized the hatchet due to prior incidents with the same man, reports said.

A report in the police blotter notes that the man was arrested for an unrelated disorderly conduct violation on Manhanset Avenue Friday around 1:30 a.m.

• A Trump/Pence and Thin Blue Line flag were reported stolen from a pole on Terry Lane in Southold Friday. A 71-year-old man told police that the incident occurred overnight Wednesday into Thursday and is an ongoing issue.

• A 61-year-old man called police when he heard a man yelling on Orchard Street in New Suffolk around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police responded and spoke to a 47-year-old man and his 20-year-old son, who was upset about the recent passing of a friend and went inside without further incident.

• Police were called to a home on Haywaters Drive in Cutchogue Saturday morning after a man complained that his neighbors began construction work before 7 a.m.

Police spoke with a Ronkonkoma man around 6:30 a.m. who agreed to stop work until 7 a.m.

• Southold police are investigating after a woman reported jewelry missing from her Orient home last week.

The 78-year-old woman reported that when she returned from Florida in June, the contents were missing from a canvas bag in her closet.

Police spoke with an unidentified woman who indicated that the jewelry had been pawned in Farmingdale. It’s unclear if police have made an arrest in connection to the theft.

• Stanley Lawrence, 52, of Greenport was arrested on larceny charges after he stole unspecified items from the Southold IGA last Monday around 2:30 p.m. Police did not provide more specific information about the incident.

• Police responded to a report of a heroin overdose at a home on Third Street in Greenport last Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.

The victim, who collapsed on a porch and was given three doses of Narcan, was transported by Greenport Fire Department to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

• A man called police Saturday around 10 p.m. to report a large group having a bonfire at a Greenport beach.

An officer responded and found a large group sitting around what appeared to be a large candle. A man in the group agreed to put the candle out, reports said.

• Orient firefighters responded to a home on Orchard Street in Orient Saturday after a man’s propane tank caught fire shortly before 6 p.m.

Responders were able to contain the fire and empty the propane tank, officials said.

• A blue and white pop-up tent was reported stolen from a home on Sound Avenue in Mattituck last Tuesday.

• Police ticketed a 32-year-old Riverhead man for driving on a Sound beach in Peconic Sunday around 8 a.m.

• A woman called police Friday to report that someone broke into an office building on Youngs Avenue overnight. It was unclear if anything was stolen.

• Southold police responded to a report of a boating accident just east of Goldsmith’s Inlet last Monday shortly before noon.

Police located the vessel nearby, which had lost power and may have struck an unidentified object. Two New Jersey men on board were uninjured in the incident.

• A woman called police last Monday evening to report that three men were clamming at a location off Mill Lane in Peconic that’s currently closed to clamming.

The men complied with an officer’s request that they dump the clams and leave the area, police said.

• Approximately 40 people were asked to leave Orient County Park around 10 p.m. Friday, due to the park being closed.

All fishermen were found to have valid fishing licenses, according to a report, and left the area willingly.

• Cutchogue firefighters extinuished a brush fire on Beebe Drive in Cutchogue last Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.