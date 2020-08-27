Wind storm causes nearly 500 Southold Town residents to lose power

The storm arrives on the North Fork Thursday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

A late afternoon storm that ripped through the North Fork on Thursday has left nearly 500 PSEG Long Island customers without power, the utility reported.

About half of the 482 initially reported outages were in Cutchogue with another 220 more in Southold hamlet. A handful of other outages were reported in Mattituck and Peconic.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch through 8 p.m.

The storm comes just weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias made its way past Long Island and forced thousands of local residents to lose power for several days — with the lights out in hundreds of homes for more than a week.

PSEG Long Island said Thursday it was prepared for this wind storm and remnants of Hurricane Laura could also impact the region this weekend.

“We are closely monitoring the two weather systems and will have a full complement of personnel to respond safely and as quickly as possible to any service interruptions it may cause,” John O’Connell, PSEG Long Island’s vice president of transmission and distribution operations said in a press release.

You can keep up with local outages by visiting the PSEG Long Island outage map. There are currently about 1,300 outages across Long Island.