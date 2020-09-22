Here’s where to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

With just over a month until early voting begins for the 2020 election, volunteers will be out across the East End Tuesday helping people register to vote as part of National Voter Registration Day.

The civic holiday has been held on the fourth Tuesday in September since 2012 and is considered a nonpartisan event.

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will have tables set up in Riverhead and Cutchogue to hand out forms and assist voters.

Arlene Hinkemeyer said the league members will not only be handing out voter registration forms, but also absentee ballot applications since voting by mail was expanded this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are hundreds of organizations all across the country that participate in this,” she said.

The deadline for voter registration in New York is Oct. 9.

Ms. Hinkemeyer said each location will be staffed with at least two volunteers.

There will be two locations in Riverhead:

Outside Riverhead Free Library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Outside Maureen’s Haven, at 28 Lincoln Street, between noon and 2 p.m.

In Southold Town, there will be one location outside the Cutchogue Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ms. Hinkemeyer said it’s important for people to realize that their voter registration would need to be updated if they moved to a new address or changed their name via marriage.

“They can register in a timely fashion, that’s the purpose,” she said.

The league members at each site will be available to answer any questions people may have about the process. A flyer will also be handed out with information on all 12 early voting sites in Suffolk County. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 until Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 3. A registered voter can vote at any of the early voting locations in Suffolk, not just their home township.

Voter registration forms can also be found online here. And registered voters can apply for an absentee ballot online here.

Early voting in Southold will again take place at the Southold Senior Center at 750 Pacific Street in Mattituck. In Riverhead, it will again take place at the Riverhead Senior Center at 60 Shade Tree Lane.

The League of Women voters will also be set up Tuesday at locations in Montauk, East Hampton, Springs, Southampton and Shelter Island. To see additional locations for voter registration booths, click here.