PBMC Foundation’s virtual gala Sept. 26 to honor frontline heroes

The virtual gala will honor PBMC’s frontline workers. (Credit: PBMC)

Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation’s annual gala will feature a special tribute to those on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic and the patients who survived “thanks to the hospital’s heroic staff,” according to PBMC.

The gala will be held virtually Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed here.

The event is titled “Unmasking the Heroes” and will feature “heartwarming videos from patients.”

Some of the hospital’s top officials and clinicians will share messages of what they experienced during the pandemic as well as their hopes for the future of health care, according to a press release. The Chris Norton Band will play live music.

“Our frontline health care heroes worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to care for their community members and the many people who were transferred to our hospital from other facilities,” said PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell in a statement. “I am so grateful to all of our generous donors and community members who have shown their support in a variety of ways throughout COVID-19. And it is with great pleasure that we get to reveal the heroes behind the masks who have diligently been caring for patients for months so we can better appreciate them.”

A video teaser for the event shows Mr. Mitchell arranging his bowtie, before panning out and revealing him as wearing shorts with the tuxedo.

Funds raised from the gala will support the hospital’s emergency medicine services and women’s health services. The fundraising effort will benefit PBMC aspart of Northwell’s $1 billion “Outpacing the Impossible” campaign, which supports capital projects, improves hospitals and clinical programs, advances research and funds endowment for teaching and research initiatives.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available and come with an in-home dining experience, PBMC said. Great East End raffle tickets are $100 or three for $200 for a chance to win a $20,000 raffle prize. For more information, contact Candace Porter at 631-548-6080 or email [email protected].

The gala website lists that more than $670,000 has been raised toward a $750,000 goal.

An online auction began Sept. 11 and runs through 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Click here for more information.

The video of the event will be available on YouTube afterward as well.

For more information and to see a list of current sponsors, click here.