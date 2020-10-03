Blotter: Man breaks up burglary on boat in Greenport; bachelorettes wouldn’t pay limo fare

A Rhode Island man reported that an unknown man entered his boat while it was docked off Manhanset Avenue in Greenport early Friday morning, but he ran from the scene after the boat owner confronted him.

The man stated that someone entered the rear cockpit of his vessel from the swim platform around 4 a.m., but took off as he approached from the other direction. He believed another man was standing by as “lookout.”

A police officer who responded to the scene said a witness reported seeing two men running west on Champlin Place soon after the incident.

Neither suspect could be located.

• A limo driver called police after a bachelorette party group refused to pay a fare because he arrived late to pick them up Saturday, causing them to miss a reservation at a winery.

The woman who booked the limo said that while they used the service they didn’t believe they should have to pay full price.

The women ended up tipping the driver but did not pay the fare.

Payment was expected to be worked out Monday.

• An unknown man entered Claudio’s Clam Bar shortly after midnight last Tuesday, loaded up four cash registers on a hand truck and left the premises, a witness stated. Police divers were seen recovering the registers off the dock of the restaurant the following day.

• Staff at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital called the police after a woman entered the lobby, removed several face masks and left, stating that she touched the masks so they were no good for anyone else. Police stopped the suspect’s vehicle and she admitted to removing four masks. She was advised not to return to the hospital unless seeking medical attention.

• A Greenport man reported a security camera clip sent to him by a female neighbor that shows a man in her Bridge Street yard in the early morning hours. Police said similar reports have been filed in the area.

• A business owner on First Street in Greenport reported finding a broken window at his store last Wednesday morning, one day after reporting another attempted break-in at the location.

The man said no items were taken and he believes someone is sleeping inside the business on cold evenings.

• A Greenport man said benches were stolen from both his front porch and the side yard of his property on Bay Shore Road Saturday.

• A Southold man reported that his iPhone was stolen from his vehicle and that a phone tracking app showed it at a residence on Second Street in Greenport. Two residents of the home said they did not have the phone.

• A Mattituck teen, translating for her mother, stated that her mom had fallen victim to a scam after receiving a phone call telling her to purchase nearly $2,000 in Money Pak cards and share the serial numbers with the caller in order to avoid having the electric shut off in her home.

• Multiple supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reported having their signs stolen or damaged once again this week.

• A resident of Oregon Road in Cutchogue said someone damaged an electric fence at her property and dumped a truckload of red grape skins on her property.

• A resident of Main Bayview Road in Southold reported that someone set his mailbox on fire with three days’ worth of mail inside last Monday, damaging both the mail and the box.

• A Greenport woman called police shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday when she said a guest in her home refused to leave. When questioned by police, the man, also from Greenport, said he had not been told to leave. He left immediately, police said.

• Police received an anonymous call reporting dirt bikes being driven at Island’s End Golf & Country Club at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.