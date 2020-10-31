Cops: One person reportedly missing after row boat overturns in Long Island Sound

One person was reported missing after a row boat overturned in Long Island Sound Friday night near Greenport, according Southold Town police.

Police were alerted around 7 p.m. that the 9-foot row boat reportedly overturned in the area of Cliffside Resort Condominiums. One person in the boat swam to shore and the other person was unaccounted for.

A search began by the Greenport Fire Department and town police with assistance from Suffolk County aviation and the Coast Guard.

The person who swam to shore was treated for hypothermia and transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. The second person remains missing.

Police did not disclose any identities.