The view of Mattituck Junior-Senior High School from Main Road. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The Mattituck-Cutchogue school district informed students’ families Tuesday night that grades 7 through 12 will move to remote learning Wednesday after another student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Cutchogue East will remain open, officials informed families in a phone call.

The same grades were closed last Friday due to a student testing positive for the virus.