Southold Blotter: Driver charged with DWI after fleeing crash scene

Southold Town police arrested a 26-year-old Greenport man for driving while intoxicated after he fled the scene of a crash Saturday.

According to police, Luis Santos Perez was operating a 1999 Subaru sedan heading south on Hortons Lane when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident and fled the scene at a high rate of speed before losing control and striking a fence, utility pole and tree shortly before 11 p.m.

Mr. Santos Perez was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said, before he was arrested and charged with DWI and two vehicle violations.

• Police marine units helped rescue four men aboard a sinking boat off of Bailie’s Beach in Mattituck Sunday around 9 a.m.

Responders were aided by a fellow boater in the area, who helped bring the men to shore safely and were treated by EMTs at the scene.

• During a pro-Trump rally in Southold last week, a Cut-c-hogue man reported that two young women shot Nerf darts from their vehicle at participants in the rally.

Police spoke with the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Islip woman who admitted to firing the Nerf bullets, which did not cause any injuries to the participants.

• A Brooklyn man was arrested for DWI in Greenport last Thursday night.

Police received a report of an intoxicated man at the 7-Eleven in Greenport around midnight and stopped Keith Flanders, 53, after observing him veer into the eastbound lane of travel as he traveled west on Route 25.

Mr. Flanders was charged with driving while intoxicated and held for morning arraignment, police said.

• Police were called to Harbes Farm in Mattituck Saturday after an employee reported a 27-year-old Howard Beach woman was highly intoxicated and refusing to wear a mask.

The woman and her boyfriend were asked to leave the property, police said.

• Twelve political signs were reported stolen from residents on Elijahs Lane in Mattituck Sunday night. A police report did not specify which candidates the stolen signs were for.

A Laurel man reported that his Lee Zeldin sign was damaged on Bray Avenue last Monday evening and another political sign was reportedly defaced on Main Street in New Suffolk Friday.

Joe Biden and Black Lives Matter signs were also reported stolen on a private road in Southold last Monday.

• A man found asleep on the steps at Mattituck High School Sunday morning was asked to leave around 9:45 a.m. following an anonymous call. The man refused to give police any information, reports said.

• Southold police arrested a 36-year-old Greenport man for trespassing on a boat last Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the owner of a boat reported seeing Emmanuel Solis Torres board his boat and open a cooler around 4:30 p.m. He was arrested and charged with trespassing, police said, and released on an appearance ticket.

• A Wading River man was injured after being rear-ended by the driver of a 2008 Chrysler while driving east on Route 25 in Peconic last Tuesday afternoon.

The man was stopped at a red light near Cox Lane shortly before 2 p.m. when the accident occurred, reports said. He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead by Cut-ch-ogue Fire Department, officials said.

• Police responded to a report of an overturned vehicle on Main Street in Greenport last Tuesday night.

According to an accident report, a Greenport man was traveling south on Main Street when he left the roadway, struck a pole and overturned, causing damage to a fence. Further investigation revealed the driver passed out before leaving the roadway and colliding with the pole, but declined medical attention at the scene.

No charges were filed against the driver, police said.

• A Laurel woman called police to report a suspicious vehicle at the end of Delmar Drive last Wednesday night. Police responded and spoke with a 35-year-old Laurel woman who said she was hanging out with her boyfriend in the car because her grandparents didn’t want him in the house. They agreed to leave the area, according to a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.