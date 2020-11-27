$125K donation will fund upgrades at Fifth Street Beach in Greenport

The public beach at the end of Fifth Street in Greenport will get a face-lift thanks to a $125,000 donation the village is slated to receive.

The Greenport Village Board voted Monday to accept the donation from the Chappaqua-based Goldie Anna Charitable Trust. The resolution specifically says the funds will be used to renovate the bathroom facilities at the park as well as install a gazebo or shade arbor.

“It’s a substantial donation,” village administrator Paul Pallas said at a work session last Thursday night, adding that he believes it’s enough to accomplish both projects.

According to Mr. Pallas, the village will accept the donation and begin accepting bids for the bathrooms. “Once we know what the cost is, we’ll know how much we have left to do the gazebo portion of that project,” he explained.

Trustee Mary Bess Phillips said as the board prepares for potential improvements at the beach, officials should also begin preparing for the 2021 season. She’s calling for the board to consider adding two park attendants into the 2021-2022 budget. “The lifeguards dealing with the beach, the park attendants dealing with the rules and regulations to be the eyes and ears for the code enforcement officer might decrease the numerous complaints received this summer season,” she wrote in a work session report.