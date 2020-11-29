Proposal for battery storage facility accepted for Moores Lane in Greenport

Greenport Village officials voted last Monday to accept a proposal that could eventually see a battery storage facility developed on Moores Lane.

The Haugland Group, which also operates the 55-megawatt peaker plant facility on Moore Lane, submitted a proposal to the village to lease a portion of the scavenger waste plant for a battery terminal.

“As New York State and Long Island in particular continues on its path towards more environmentally sustainable energy solutions (e.g, battery storage systems) for the next decade, we have plans to develop such solutions in Greenport and to create an energy park tied into our existing plant’s transmission interconnect,” developers wrote to village officials in a letter last month.

The group envisions being able to store and discharge between 50 and 130 megawatts of peak power at the facility, according to the proposal letter.

According to village administrator Paul Pallas, the village would receive a one-time fee of $20,000 plus monthly payments in line with the rent paid on their other Greenport facility.

The proposal preempts a request for proposals expected to be issued by PSEG-LI for bulk storage facilities. It’s unclear what the current timeline is or when a project could get underway in Greenport.

According to a notice posted to the PSEG website, the RFP will not be issued late this year as originally projected, citing “unexpected delays caused by COVID-19 and other issues.”

It’s not expected to be issued by mid-2021, according to that notice.