Blotter: Two-car crash results in injury in Greenport

An injury was reported following a two-car crash on Main Road in Greenport last Friday evening.

According to a police report, a woman was driving a Dodge sedan west on Route 25 near Silvermere Road when a man in a Nissan sedan attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Route 25 and struck the Dodge around 7:15 p.m.

• A 93-year-old Greenport man called police last Monday to complain that leaves from his neighbor’s house keep blowing into his yard. The man reportedly told police that he cleaned up the leaves, but dumped some back onto his neighbor’s yard “out of spite.”

Both men were advised to avoid future contact with each other.

Police also responded to a home on Old Saddle Lane in Cutchogue Saturday for a similar dispute between neighbors over leaves. The men were told to keep their leaves on their own lawns.

• A Greenport man called police last Thursday evening after returning home and finding an unknown man in his residence.

The man apologized and told the resident he was homeless and confused. No charges were filed and a police report noted that the door to the Main Street residence had been left unsecured and no items were reported missing.

• Police are investigating a report of a break-in last Monday at a shed in Peconic.

According to a police report, an unknown person entered a shed along Route 48 by causing damage with a cinder block. The caller reported that a sign nearby was also damaged and a piece of artwork and calendar that were in the shed were located in the woods nearby.

• Greenport firefighters extinguished a small microwave fire at a home on Calebs Way last Thursday around 2 p.m.

Officials said the cause was determined to be electrical and was not suspicious in nature.

• Police were called to a residence on Carpenter Street in Greenport last Wednesday evening after a woman complained about noise.

Police spoke with three adults sitting on a patio and determined there was no issue, but returned to the location after the woman called back to report that she was “threatened” by their presence and demanded something be done about it.

Police asked the neighbor and her guests to avoid contact with the woman.

• A Greenport woman called police Friday to report that an unknown person let air out of her vehicle’s passenger-side tires overnight.

• Police responded to the CVS in Mattituck last Thursday afternoon after a woman driving a 2015 Subaru hit the building’s wall.

Police said the woman was attempting to enter a parking spot when she jumped the curb around 3 p.m. She reportedly told police she was “daydreaming” and didn’t step on the brake.

No charges were filed against the Orient woman and no injuries were reported, police said.

• A 68-year-old Cutchogue man was issued a summons after bay constables discovered a concrete and brick wall being constructed within a wetland area without a Trustee permit last Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.