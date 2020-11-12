Brick Cove Marina is sold for $6.5 million

The view from above Brick Cove Marina, which was recently sold to new owners. (Credit: Bridget Elkin)

After nearly two years on the market, the historic Brick Cove Marina in Southold has been sold.

Real estate agent JoAnn Wind of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed that the sale closed Oct. 20 and real estate records show the property sold for $6.5 million.

Though she declined to name the new owners, Ms. Wind said it would continue to operate as a marina.

The 12.9-acre property is just across Peconic Bay from Shelter Island and dates to 1887, when it was originally constructed as a brickyard.

Its Marine II zoning permits the development of water-related uses, including beach clubs, boatyards, marinas and aquaculture operations. Restaurants, hotels, fish markets and museums are listed as special exception uses.

The marina has 138 boat slips and a single-family residence and was initially listed on the market in December 2018 for $8.8 million.

Other buildings on the property include workshops, a steel barn, office and marina store, pool house and sheds. There are also three tennis courts and an in-ground pool on the property.

According to Ms. Wind, who listed and marketed the property along with Jennifer Place of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, a kiln once used to fire bricks remains on site as well, offering a peek into the marina’s rich history.

“The marina itself is incredible,” Ms. Wind said in an interview last Thursday. “It’s got such great history.”

The Long Island Brick Co. was one of several brick-making operations active on the East End of Long Island in the 1800s. The industry faced decline in the 1900s due to changing economic realities and the 1938 hurricane, which brought saltwater intrusion to the area.