Cops: Driver suffers serious injuries in single-car crash late Thursday

The crash occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Main Road. (Credit: Google Maps)

A Southold man suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle in a single-car accident late Thursday night on Main Road in Southold.

Police said Liam Toman, 22, was driving a 2004 Mercedes-Benz east on Main Road just after 11:30 p.m. when the car left the roadway and struck two PSEG poles just east of Peconic Bay Yacht Club.

The Greenport Fire Department responded and transported Mr. Toman to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Additional details were not available.

Correction: Police corrected the spelling of the driver’s last name as Toman.