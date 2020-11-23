Emergency outdoor dining permits being extended in Southold Town

Laura Candiano and her sister, Georgine Ramos, enjoyed lunch outdoors at Ammirati’s on Love Lane this spring. (Credit: Tara Smith)

In a year that saw dining rooms shuttered for months, pivoting to takeout, delivery and outdoor dining became a lifeline for local restaurants.

Now, Southold Town will extend outdoor dining permits in an effort to help restaurants stay afloat as the weather cools.

Permits issued last spring under an executive order by Supervisor Scott Russell expired Nov. 1, a date that was set with no way of knowing what COVID-19 would look like by then.

“We’re still in a problem,” Councilwoman Sarah Nappa said during last week’s work session, calling for the permits to be extended into 2021.

“As long as restaurants are still open, per the state order, I think that we should be giving them all the ability to serve as they can,” Ms. Nappa said, and the entire board agreed.

“Keep the options open for the businesses as long as you can,” Mr. Russell said, indicating that he would issue an extension of his executive order through the end of this year.