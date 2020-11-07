Southold Blotter: Washed-up juvenile coyote reported at Bailie Beach

A Mattituck man reported a washed-up juvenile coyote at Bailie Beach Sunday. Police said it may have come from Connecticut.

• Police were notified of an elderly man who urinated while waiting in line for early voting at the Senior Center in Mattituck last Wednesday afternoon.

• A Brooktondale, N.Y., woman reported falling victim to a rental scam in Southold Friday.

• A Mattituck man told police on Friday that he did not want another man sleeping on his property overnight. The 56-year-old man, who had a New York City address, left the Route 48 premises without incident. A day later the NYC man was asked to leave a nearby restaurant, where police said he may have been deterring customers.

• A Southold woman said she had a political sign removed from her yard and eggs thrown at her house on Halloween. Another Southold woman reported her Trump sign was stolen a day later. A Trump and Zeldin sign were also reported stolen in Cutchogue last Monday.

• A Miller Place man said three tires were slashed on his Jeep Saturday morning as it was parked on Moose Trail in Cutchogue.

• A Nassau Point resident notified police that a man who purchased his vehicle from him has not mailed him back his license plates. He said he wanted to document that his plates were lost so he could cancel his insurance on the vehicle.

• A 23-year-old Cutchogue woman reported a possible road rage incident in Mattituck. She said a woman in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving close behind her so she pulled over in a parking lot. The lady parked next to her and appeared to be agitated. She moved to another parking spot and notified police.

• A Sunrise Bus driver reported a physical altercation between a pair of Riverhead men last Thursday evening.

• Police were called to calm down a Port Jefferson woman who was shouting for medication in the emergency room at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital last Wednesday night. A Hampton Bays man also caused a disturbance at the hospital the following night.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.