Blotter: Middle Island man charged with DWI in Greenport

Southold Town police arrested a 40-year-old Middle Island man for driving while intoxicated in Greenport Sunday.

According to police, Paul Mejia was seen driving along Front Street repeatedly honking his horn and not wearing a seatbelt. He was pulled over shortly before 7 p.m. and found to be intoxicated, according to a report.

Mr. Mejia was charged with DWI and held for arraignment at police headquarters, police said.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old Greenport man for driving while intoxicated on Front Street Monday.

Police said David Amaya was driving a 2006 Kia and stopped for a traffic infraction around 6:30 p.m., when he was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and a violation, officials said.

• Police arrested an alleged drunk driver in Greenport Monday afternoon after he fled the scene of an accident around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, Jose Rivera-Guillen, 24, struck two parked vehicles on Fifth Street and attempted to leave the scene on foot, when he was located by responding officers.

Mr. Rivera-Guillen was found to be intoxicated and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, officials said.

• Police arrested a 50-year-old East Marion man for harassment after he reportedly punched a 55-year-old Greenport man in the face on Front Street in Greenport Friday afternoon.

The man was arrested for two violations and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Southold police detectives are investigating a break-in at a shop on Main Street in Greenport reported last week.

According to police, someone entered Flying Point Surf by breaking the front door glass and stole eight North Face jackets overnight Wednesday.

The incident was reported to police Thursday and no arrests have been made, according to a report.

• A Greenport woman contacted police to report that someone broke the rear driver’s side window on her vehicle Sunday around 11:30 a.m. No items were reported stolen from the vehicle, police said.

• Police were called to the area of Vanston Road in Cutchogue around midnight Sunday after receiving a report of a man walking in the street and yelling.

An officer spoke with a 23-year-old Garden City man who said he was arguing with his brother on the phone and agreed to go back inside.

• Cutchogue firefighters and Southold police responded to a report of heavy smoke at a home on Mason Drive in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials determined the cause to be oil burner-related and advised a 92-year-old woman at the residence to contact her oil burner repair company for immediate service.

• Two Four Loko alcoholic beverages were stolen from a convenience store on Front Street in Greenport last Wednesday evening.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.