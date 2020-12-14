NWS: Storm Wednesday could bring between 6-10 inches of snow to East End

Snow in Mattituck in 2017. (file photo)

After a season with hardly any major snow accumulation last year, the East End is set to receive significant accumulation from a nor’easter beginning Wednesday afternoon, just a few days before winter officially begins.

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a Winter Storm Watch, which warns of snow totals between 6 and 10 inches. If the higher end of that forecast holds true, it could be the biggest snow total for this area in December since 2010.

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Wednesday afternoon and will last through Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts of 50 mph can come with the snow. Rain and sleet could mix in Wednesday night, the NWS said.

The conditions could make travel “very difficult to impossible,” the NWS said.

“Hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute,” the advisory said. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

The snow is expected to be heaviest father west. Areas in Nassau County are expected to receive between 8 and 14 inches and northern New Jersey could see as much as 12 to 17 inches.