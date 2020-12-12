Southold Blotter: Police investigating burglary at Greenport home

Southold Town police detectives are investigating a burglary reported at a Greenport home last week.

According to a police report, a 71-year-old First Street resident reported an unknown person damaged a door to enter and stole $800 from a drawer. The incident was reported to police last Wednesday morning.

• Southold Town police responded to a parking lot behind Front Street in Greenport Friday after receiving a complaint of men drinking alcohol in public.

Police responded and directed four men between the ages of 21 and 33 to leave the area around 7:20 p.m.

• A woman driving west on Route 48 in Southold lost control of her 2013 Jeep, crossed into the median and slid into the grass on the eastbound side of the road Saturday around 11 a.m.

Wet pavement due to heavy rain was listed as a cause for the crash and the Greenport woman was not injured.

• Police were called to a gas station on Main Road in Laurel Friday after a man pushed a six-pack of beer off the counter and said “F— you” when a clerk asked for ID around 3:45 p.m.

The man and a woman who accompanied him left the area before police arrived, reports said.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from a shed at the North Fork Table & Inn restaurant Saturday afternoon. Detectives were notified about the incident and officials are reviewing security footage.

• Police were called to St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport Saturday evening after a woman reported an unknown woman sleeping in a pew as a service was about to begin.

The woman, who said the priest allows her to sleep in the church some nights, agreed to wait for the service to end before she returned.

• Several Southold residents reported being the victims of scams last week.

A 73-year-old Southold man reported giving $2,500 in gift cards to a scammer he believed was a representative from Microsoft to police Friday.

The man told police that the unknown caller had access to his computer and police directed him to close any accounts that may have been compromised and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission while detectives investigate.

Earlier last week, a 76-year-old woman said she was on the phone with someone she also believed to work for Microsoft and was instructed to log into a bank account, where she watched approximately $80,000 disappear.

A 72-year-old Mattituck man reported a similar incident to police Friday. He told police he received a message via Facebook and sent over $700 in gift cards to the profile, which claimed would return “$100,000 of Government Funds.”

The man later realized it was a scam and contacted police. Detectives are investigating each incident, police said.

• Police responded to an alarm at Island’s End golf course in Greenport last Monday and discovered a walk-in cooler at the restaurant had suffered extensive damage after an unknown person attempted to break in around 11:45 p.m.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.