Daily Update: Giglio sworn into Assembly, affordable housing proposed in Peconic

Jodi Gilio, joined by her former Town Board members, was formally sworn in to the state Assembly Tuesday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 6.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Scaled-down Sports East facility could include housing

Students in Audubon program rescue cold-stunned Kemp’s Ridley

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Giglio sworn into Assembly position, formally says goodbye as Town Board member

Ken Rothwell appointed to fill vacant Town Board seat as community members object to selection process

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 28.