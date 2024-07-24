Daily Update: Police raise alarm amid surge in local cyber scams

Close up of old man hands busy in purchasing or doing online payment on laptop during holiday seasonal sale – concept of senior people using ecommerce, technology and internet for shopping on laptop

Here are the headlines for July 24, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Police raise alarm amid surge in local cyber scams

First quail released in Suffolk County to combat ticks

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Frost to replace Hegemiller as Riverhead Police Chief

Popular pizzeria Caruso’s celebrates milestone

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island volleyball team earns national honors

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: August rental redux!

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Fluke tacos, Isla Mujeres style

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

