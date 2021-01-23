Southold Blotter: Driver arrested for DWI in East Marion

Police were searching for the driver of a delivery truck who fled the scene of an accident Friday.

According to a report, a Patchogue man driving on Main Road near Cox Lane swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and accidentally collided with a telephone pole, causing extensive damage to the pole, before leaving the scene.

The man was later tracked down by police to his place of employment, where he reportedly told police that he got confused. No injures were reported and the man isn’t facing any criminal charges.

• Southold police arrested an Astoria man for DWI in East Marion last Wednesday.

Police said George Drivas, 55, was stopped around 3:30 p.m. for driving a 2014 Honda in the shoulder along Route 25. He was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated along with several violations, police said.

• A 27-year-old Greenport man was arrested for impaired driving during a traffic stop in Peconic last Thursday evening.

According to police, Joseph Rico was observed driving slowly, “well below the posted speed limit,” on Route 48 and then pulled over to the side of the road without using a signal.

After being stopped by police, Mr. Rico was found to be operating the vehicle while impaired by drugs and was arrested for impaired driving and two violations.

• Southold police responded to a report of a dead seal washed up on the beach in front of Peconic Landing Friday afternoon.

An officer referred the incident to the Atlantic Marine Conservatory, which later performed a necropsy and buried the animal.

• A woman called police Friday to report that someone entered her Old Orchard Lane home in East Marion between Jan. 1 and Jan. 14.

According to police, nothing was damaged or stolen but a few things, including a candy jar, were found out of place.

• One injury was reported after pickup truck ran through a red light and crashed into the side of a Ford Suburban at the intersection of Hortons Lane and Route 48 in Southold last Wednesday morning.

According to police, the driver of the pickup, which was towing a landscaping trailer, said his brakes malfunctioned as he approached a red light around 11:35 a.m.

Minor damage was reported to both vehicles, reports said.

• A checkbook was reported stolen from a vehicle parked along Ninth Street in Greenport Saturday morning.

• Police were called to a disturbance on Clark Street in Greenport last Wednesday afternoon. According to a report, a 57-year-old Manorville man reportedly called a 69-year-old woman a “snobby rich b—“ after she asked him to put a mask on while walking past her home and spitting on the ground.

The man agreed not to walk past her house again, officials said.

• A dumpster fire broke out at the Sound View Inn in Greenport last Thursday evening.

According to officials, Greenport Fire Department extinguished the fire and spoke to a manager, who said the dumpster was filled with construction debris earlier by a contractor working on a vacant condo.

• A clerk at the 7-Eleven in Greenport called police last Thursday to report that there were two intoxicated subjects shopping in the store and he wanted to make sure they wouldn’t leave driving a vehicle.

A family member responded to the convenience store to drive them home shortly before 7 p.m., police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.