Southold Blotter: Driver’s vehicle impounded after DWI arrest

Rudy Elias, 41, of Laurel was arrested early Friday for DWI along Main Bayview Road in Southold.

Police said he was stopped for a violation around 1 a.m. and found to be intoxicated. He was charged with DWI and circumventing a court-ordered interlock device, according to police. Mr. Elias’ vehicle was also impounded due to a prior DWI conviction, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for DWI on Oriole Drive in Southold last Thursday.

Police said Nathaniel Woodhull, 38, failed roadside sobriety tests after he was stopped for failing to yield the right of way to an officer around 10 p.m. He was charged with DWI, according to a police report.

• A Holbrook man was arrested for driving while ability impaired in East Marion last Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, an officer stopped William Swinford, age unavailable, after his gray BMW sedan crossed over the double yellow lines on Route 25 into the eastbound lane around 4:20 p.m.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Swinford was impaired by marijuana and in possession of marijuana and concentrated wax cannabis. He was arrested for DWAI and taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for a blood test, police said.

• Mattituck firefighters extinguished a barbecue fire at a home on MacDonald Road in Laurel Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

• An eight-foot snowman display was stolen from the front yard of a home along Route 48 in Mattituck. The incident was reported to police Friday morning.

• Police were called to the New China restaurant in Greenport Sunday around 4 p.m. after an unknown man ordered food through a pickup window, grabbed the food and took off running without paying.

• Firefighters from Orient, East Marion and Greenport responded to a house fire on Petes Hill Road in Orient last Sunday evening.

According to police, all occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate. Police said a candle appeared to be the cause of the fire, which started around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, police said.

• Police are investigating after a broken rear window and back door were discovered at a home on Sigsbee Road in Mattituck Friday afternoon.

The owner, a Glen Cove man, was contacted and it’s unclear if anything was taken from the home.

• A Greenport man contacted police last Thursday afternoon to report that someone stole a car charger from his vehicle on Sixth Avenue sometime overnight.

Another Sixth Avenue resident reported a $20 lottery ticket was stolen from her vehicle. A black duffel bag was also reported stolen from a vehicle on Wiggins Street in Greenport last Thursday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.