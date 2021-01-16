Southold Blotter: Pedestrian avoids injury after being struck by unlicensed driver

Southold Town police cited a Mattituck woman for unlicensed driving after she reportedly struck a pedestrian on Pike Street Friday evening.

According to police, the woman was driving eastbound on Pike Street when she veered to the right and struck a Southold man in the right ankle and also struck a parked vehicle on the side of the road.

The man was walking across the street when he was struck and declined medical attention, police said.

The driver, who did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, is not facing any criminal charges but was issued a citation for driving without a license, officials said.

• Southold Town police arrested a Peconic man for DWI Monday after he was found driving with an open container of alcohol around 3 p.m.

Police received a report of a white van all over the roadway while traveling east on Route 25 in Cutchogue and stopped Juan Monzon Lopez, 49. He was arrested for aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and several violations, officials said.

• A woman called police to report a fire in a wooded area on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel Saturday.

According to officials from the Mattituck Fire Department, who responded and doused the area with water, a lit cigarette may have been thrown out of a window of a vehicle, causing a small fire around noon.

• Police were called to Magic Fountain in Mattituck last Thursday after a 37-year-old Southold woman was upset she was asked to wear a mask inside the store around 3:45 p.m.

The woman left the area after police arrived, officials said.

• Mattituck firefighters extinguished a small grill fire at a home on Laurelwood Drive in Laurel Sunday around 5 p.m.

• Police were called to an oyster stand on Jockey Creek Drive in Southold last Wednesday after a man reported seeing someone steal two bags of oysters and two knives from the stand.

• Police were called to the Mattituck Plaza last Tuesday after a Flanders man reported that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet struck his vehicle while pulling out of a parking spot around 11:45 a.m.

Officers located the driver, a Laurel man, at home, where he told police he was unaware that he struck the vehicle. He isn’t facing any charges, police said.

• A woman called police last Thursday to report that an unknown person damaged two sections of fencing along her property line on Oakwood Road in Laurel. Extra patrols of the neighborhood were requested.

• A 75-year-old East Marion woman called police last Wednesday to report that her purse was stolen from her vehicle, which was parked on Front Street in Greenport, between 6 and 7 a.m.

• Police responded to a hotel on Front Street in Greenport after staff reported a disturbance involving an intoxicated man last Wednesday evening.

Officers located the man, a 38-year-old from Manhattan, who was transported to the Greenport train station around 9:30 p.m.

• A weighted blanket and vehicle registration card were reported stolen from a vehicle on Fifth Street in Greenport last Monday.

• An unknown woman reportedly stole a brown delivery package from the front step of a home on Sound Avenue in Peconic last Monday around noon.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.