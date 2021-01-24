Town Board approves change of zone for Southold affordable housing

The parcel, adjacent to town hall in Southold, runs between Main Road and Traveler Street. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

An affordable housing project planned for the heart of Southold got the green light to move forward Tuesday.

In a unanimous vote, town officials voted to change the zoning on the 1.12-acre property just east of Town Hall from Hamlet Business to the town’s Affordable Housing District.

Officials also approved a resolution granting the developer 15 sanitary flow credits to use toward the project, which calls for creating 14 apartments.

Two units would be located inside an existing home and the others would be split among three other two-story buildings. The apartments would mostly be two-bedroom units at 800-square-feet, according to preliminary plans presented to the Town Board.

The developer will still need to obtain site plan approval from the Planning Board before breaking ground.