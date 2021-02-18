Photos: Latest storm brings more snow to East End

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. as a storm brings snow and a wintry mix of precipitation to the area.

The heaviest snow Thursday was subsiding in the afternoon before changing to a wintry mix. Snow was expected to pick up again Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has said total snow accumulations could be as much as 7 inches on the East End.

Hazardous weather conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

Once the storm clears out Friday, sunny skies are in the forecast for the weekend, although the temperature will still remain close to freezing.

See more photos below by Tara Smith: