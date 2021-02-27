Southold Blotter: DWI arrest in Greenport

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a 43-year-old Ronkonkoma man for DWI in Greenport last Wednesday.

Edward Hyatt was stopped on Manor Place for a defective headlight after an officer saw him backing up in the road after missing a turn into the hospital parking lot.

Mr. Hyatt was found to be intoxicated and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Police responded to Duck Walk Vineyards Sunday after an employee found a pistol left in the bathroom around 4 p.m.

A 30-year-old Lindenhurst woman responded to police headquarters to claim the pistol after calling to report that she had accidentally left it there.

• A 38-year-old Southold man was arrested after a disturbance at a group home last Monday afternoon.

According to police, Peter Maisonet confronted another resident, who has an active order of protection against him, at the Main Bayview Road home. Mr. Maisonet was charged with criminal contempt and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Police were called to a gas station along Main Bayview Road in Southold after receiving a report of an intoxicated man bothering customers around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police interviewed a 46-year-old Southold man and transported him back to his residence, reports said.

• A Southold police cruiser was damaged after an officer collided with a deer near the intersection of County Road 48 and Peconic Lane last Thursday night.

The officer, who was en route to respond to an emergency, didn’t report any injuries, officials said.

• Police responded to several weather-related crashes throughout town last week.

A woman driving a 2011 Hyundai collided with a stop sign on Bailey Avenue in Greenport after sliding in snowy conditions last Thursday around 2 p.m.

Another driver slid off the roadway along Route 25 in Southold and struck a sign and a mailbox Friday evening.

No injuries were reported after a man operating a 2006 Jeep skidded in the snow and collided with a utility pole Friday morning. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 48 and Cox Neck Road, according to an accident report.

• A Southold man lost control of a 2014 Toyota on wet pavement and struck a telephone pole on North Bayview Road in Southold last Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

• A Cutchogue woman reported receiving a fraudulent unemployment letter from the state Department of Labor last Thursday morning.

Three similar reports were filed last week, which officials said would be forwarded to the county detective division as part of a larger ongoing investigation.

• A 33-year-old Cutchogue man was ordered to surrender three firearms for safekeeping after a domestic incident last Tuesday morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.