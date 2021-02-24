Southold GOP nominates new candidates for Town Board; drops highway superintendent

Anthony Sannino is among the new candidates for town office. (Credit: David Benthal)

Southold Town’s Republican Committee nominated its slate of candidates Tuesday night, with two business owners set to run for open positions on the Town Board and a new candidate for highway superintendent.

Greg Williams of Country Time Cycle in Mattituck and Anthony Sannino of Sannino Vineyard in Cutchogue will run for the open seats on the board now held by Robert Ghosio and James Dinizio, both of whom declined to seek re-election.

Mr. Sannino, a former president of the Long Island Wine Council, is making his first run for public office. Mr. Williams is a town trustee, who in the 2017 election for that post was the top vote getter.

“I feel very good about these candidates and our whole slate,” GOP Chairman Peter McGreevy said. “They are good people who have worked hard in our business community and will work hard for Southold Town. These are great candidates.”

Greg Williams at work in his Mattituck shop. (File photo)

The candidates were selected by the committee at a meeting held at the Southold American Legion Tuesday night.

One surprise at the convention was the nomination of Donald Grim, a member of the Cutchogue Fire Department and the owner of a tow-truck company, for town Highway Superintendent. The committee declined to support Vincent Orlando for re-election to that post.

“I am very surprised I did not receive the GOP nomination,” Mr. Orlando said. “I have been a dedicated public servant to all our town’s citizens for many years, regardless of their political affiliation. I hope to get this opportunity again in the future.”

Vincent Orlando has been highway superintendent since 2014.

The other candidates nominated by the committee include political newcomers Kristina Gabrielsen, Peter Johnstone Jr. and Jason Taggart for town trustee and Denis Noncarrow, the town’s government liason officer, for town clerk. Incumbents nominated include Kevin Webster and Charles Sanders for town assessor; Eileen Powers for Town Justice; and Louisa Evans for Fishers Island justice.

Ms. Gabrielsen is owner of Gabrielsen’s Flowers and manager of Gabrielsen’s Country Farm in Jamesport; Mr. Taggart is a field technician with Verizon; Mr. Johnstone is a physical therapist at Peconic Bay Medical Center. Longtime Trustees Mike Domino and John Bredemeyer will not run and Mr. Williams will leave his seat to pursue the Town Board post.

Government liaison officer Denis Noncarrow will seek the Town Clerk post.

If elected, Mr. Noncarrow would replace the long running clerk, Betty Neville, who came to the meeting Tuesday night to thank everyone for their support. Mr. McGreevy stood to thank her, first mentioning her “years in public service” and then stopping and saying her “decades in public service.” The room broke out in laughter.

Mr. Williams said he was thrilled with his nomination to the more prestigious post. His running mate said he was “humbled” by the selection.

“I will continue to work hard to earn the trust of all town residents.” Mr. Sannino said, “I am up to the task and am looking forward to serving on the board. It will be a challenge, but I will put my best foot forward.”

Mr. Grim said he was looking forward to running the town highway department, if elected. “I want to go down every street in Southold Town and see for myself what is needed.”

Southold Democrats are expected to chose their slate next week.