Gen Xers can roll up their sleeves as vaccination eligibility expands Tuesday

A shot is given Friday at a state-run mass vaccination site in the Bronx. (Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The COVID-19 vaccine is being made available to residents of New York State over the age of 50 beginning Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.

The governor followed up the brief announcement, which was made at an event aimed at encouraging Black New Yorkers to take the vaccine, with a tweet saying that beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday “all New Yorkers age 50+ will be eligible for the vaccine.”

Mr. Cuomo did not discuss the eligibility expansion further and, as has been the case since media reports of inappropriate sexual conduct by the governor have continued to mount, the governor ended his live stream of the event without fielding questions from reporters.

New York joins other states, including Florida, Nebraska and Delaware to expand its eligibility to Gen Xers this week. The vaccine was previously only available to people over 60 or younger New Yorkers who had a disability or essential workers in occupations deemed eligible, including health care workers, educators and first responders.