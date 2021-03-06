Southold Blotter: Mattituck man charged with DWI after crashing into utility pole

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A Mattituck man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after reportedly crashing into a utility pole and business sign along Route 25 Saturday.

According to police, Rony Giron Rodriguez was driving westbound on Route 25 around 2 a.m. when he fell asleep and drifted off of the roadway.

Police said Mr. Giron Rodriguez was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and held at police headquarters for arraignment.

• Southold Fire Department responded to a gas station along Route 48 in Peconic after a vehicle broke out in flames around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials determined an electrical issue sparked the flames and police helped transport the owner of the vehicle, a 27-year-old East Marion man, back home.

Police also responded to a vehicle fire along Main Road in Mattituck Saturday after a Greenport man noticed smoke coming from the hood, pulled over and saw flames.

Mattituck Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire shortly before 4 p.m., reports said.

• A 33-year-old Cut-ch-ogue man called police Friday after discovering that an unknown person wrote “Bless Trump” in permanent marker on the hood of his vehicle, which was parked along Wells Avenue in Southold.

• Police are investigating after a tool was reported stolen from a trailer parked on Cedar Drive in Southold Friday morning.

• A New Suffolk woman called police last Thursday afternoon to report that two juveniles threw something at her car and ran away along Main Road in Mattituck.

Police spoke with the juveniles, who admitted to throwing a snowball at the vehicle and were released to their parents. The woman declined to press charges.

• A 44-year-old Jamesport man called police Friday afternoon to report that sometime overnight, someone entered his barn along Oregon Road in Mattituck and damaged property with an ax.

• No injuries were reported after a man driving a 2014 Dodge reportedly struck a turkey that was crossing County Road 48 near Alvah’s Lane in Cut-ch-ogue Friday around 6 a.m.

• A county bus driver called police for assistance after two riders began arguing over a fare, causing a scene, along Route 25 in Greenport last Thursday afternoon.

• A green mountain bicycle was reported stolen from outside of the Greenport laundromat Saturday afternoon.

• Police responded to a single car crash along Main Road in East Marion last Tuesday around midnight after a man driving a 2012 Nissan drove off the roadway into a utility pole.

Police reported injuries as a result of the crash but the driver isn’t facing any criminal charges.

• A 60-year-old New Suffolk man filed a police report last Monday after another man, a 75-year-old from New Suffolk, reportedly grabbed his shirt and shook his head around forcibly during a discussion about a civic association meeting earlier in February.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

• A Cutchogue woman reported receiving unemployment paperwork despite never filing for the benefits last Wednesday. The incident was forwarded to detectives, who are investigating similar incidents, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.