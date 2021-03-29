Town faces deadline on police reform plan, residents oppose 7-Eleven

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 29.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As deadline approaches, town board working on edits to police reform plan

Southold Town opposes legislation it says makes renewable energy facilities tax exempt

Mattituck Fire Department member recognized for 70 years of service

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

FRNCA calls for moratorium on gas stations in Riverside after latest proposal at traffic circle

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: All the supplies you need for your spring gardening kit

What we’re looking forward to in the Hamptons this spring

WEATHER

Expect sunny and breezy skies today with a high temperature of about 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.