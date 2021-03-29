Town faces deadline on police reform plan, residents oppose 7-Eleven
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 29.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
As deadline approaches, town board working on edits to police reform plan
Southold Town opposes legislation it says makes renewable energy facilities tax exempt
Mattituck Fire Department member recognized for 70 years of service
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
FRNCA calls for moratorium on gas stations in Riverside after latest proposal at traffic circle
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: All the supplies you need for your spring gardening kit
What we’re looking forward to in the Hamptons this spring
WEATHER
Expect sunny and breezy skies today with a high temperature of about 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.