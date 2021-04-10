Blotter: Pair of DWI arrests in town this week

Police arrested a 62-year-old Mattituck woman for DWI after she struck a parked car on Westphalia Road Saturday evening.

Police responded to the crash around 9:15 p.m. and determined that Jean Saunders was intoxicated.

She was arrested and charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated, police said.

• A 30-year-old Southold man was arrested for DWI along Route 25 Saturday night.

Police received a call about a black Honda failing to maintain its lane of travel and located the vehicle at the Southold 7-Eleven.

Police determined the driver, Melvin Alverado, was intoxicated and placed him under arrest for aggravated driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Detectives were notified about an incident involving at least 20 minors tipping over a garbage can, breaking a handicapped sign and picnic bench, removing two reflectors and leaving broken beer bottles around Veterans Beach in Mattituck last Monday.

• A Greenport man called police Saturday to report that someone removed his boat from the water behind his Third Street property.

• Police responded to a single-car crash along Westphalia Avenue in Mattituck last Monday after a man crashed into a utility pole around 10 a.m.

The man reportedly told police he started choking on his saliva, which caused him to leave the roadway.

No injuries were reported, police said.

• A snowblower was reported stolen from the front yard of a home on Main Street in Greenport last Thursday morning.

• A Greenport woman reported that an unknown person attempted to collect unemployment benefits in her name last Thursday.

Five similar incidents were reported to police and forwarded to detectives last week.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.