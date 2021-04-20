School board races announced in Mattituck-Cutchogue, Greenport

The view of Mattituck Junior-Senior High School from Main Road. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Contested school board races have been announced in both the Mattituck-Cutchogue and Greenport school districts. And with an incumbent stepping down, there will be at least one new member in each district next school year.

In Mattituck-Cutchogue, six candidates submitted petitions to run for the Board of Education prior to Monday’s deadline. Longtime school board member Doug Cooper and fellow incumbent Jeffrey Connolly will seek new terms when voters head to the polls May 18. Current board president Barbara Wheaton will not run again.

That leaves at least one of three open seats up for grabs with four newcomers seeking a spot. District residents Aleksandra Kardwell, Karen Letteriello, Edward Marlatt and Denise Taormina all submitted petitions.

Last week, the Mattituck-Cutchogue Board of Education adopted a $42.2 million budget proposal for the 2021-22 school year. The board will also be looking to hire a new superintendent with the announcement last month that superintendent Jill Gierasch will resign at the end of the current school year.

In Greenport, longtime board member Dan Creedon will not seek re-election. Instead, fellow incumbent Babette Cornine will appear on the ballot with first-time candidates Kelly Harris, Ramonda Miranda and Robin Walden. There are two open seats.

Greenport voters will also be asked to vote on a $20.3 million proposed spending plan.

Both the Southold and Oysterponds school districts announced that incumbents will be running unopposed next Month.

In Southold, longtime board members John Crean and Paulette Ofrias are once again on the ballot. The proposed budget is $31.6 million.

In Oysterponds, incumbent members Erin Johnson and Philip Mastrangelo each filed petitions to seek re-election to the Board of Education. The district has also adopted a $5.6 million school budget proposal.

Officials in the New Suffolk School District did not immediately respond to a request for information on the school’s upcoming election.