Southold Blotter: Woman charged with DWI after crashing into guard rail

Southold Town police arrested a Southold woman for driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a guard rail at Goose Creek Beach in Southold Saturday.

Lindsay Grathwohl, 39, was charged with DWI and no injuries were reported, officials said.

• Two men were arrested on drug charges after a man reported seeing them “passed out” in a vehicle in the middle of Cox Lane in Cutchogue Sunday morning.

The driver, Melvin Palacios Lainez, 20, of Southampton, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs. A passenger, Carlos Aguilar Morales, 18, of Eastport, was arrested after he was found to be in possession of several controlled substances, police said.

• Police arrested David Amaya, 39, of Greenport, for DWI along Main Street in Greenport last Wednesday morning.

He was stopped around 10:37 a.m. and found to be intoxicated, officials said.

In addition to a DWI charge, Mr. Amaya was cited for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle due to two other pending DWI charges, police said.

• Roy Vaselovic, 60, of Shirley, was arrested for DWI along Route 25 in Greenport last Tuesday.

Police stopped him around 9 p.m. after he was seen failing to maintain his lane of travel, determined him to be intoxicated and charged him with DWI, according to a police report.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old Mattituck man for DWI during a traffic stop along Route 25 in Cutchogue Sunday.

Reynaldo Santos-Lopez was stopped shortly before 3 a.m. for failing to maintain his lane and was found to be intoxicated, with an open container of Corona beer in his center console, officials said.

He was charged with DWI and transported to police headquarters, according to police.

• A Greenport man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident Friday night.

According to police, a man driving a 2001 Toyota pulled to the side of Second Street in Greenport to let a man in a 2001 Nissan pass. The driver of the Nissan reportedly struck the other vehicle and left the scene around 10:30 p.m., but was located nearby and issued several tickets, police said.

• Members of the Southold Fire Department responded to a generator on fire at a home on Basin Road in Southold last Thursday.

Officials were able to shut off the gas and determined that a battery malfunction caused the fire to break out.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

• A Southold woman called police Friday morning to report youths “peeling out” in a gray Jeep and white Dodge pickup truck at Goose Creek Beach, causing damage to the grass.

An officer wasn’t able to locate the vehicles but reported the damage to the town’s Department of Public Works.

• Members of the Orient Fire Department were called to a dryer fire at the Orient Inn last Tuesday morning.

The owner, a 77-year-old man, was able to put the fire out himself using a fire extinguisher. Firefighters turned the power breaker off and helped ventilate the smoke out of the building.

• A Greenport woman called police to report that someone smashed the driver’s side window on her vehicle, slashed her tires and stole license plates last Wednesday morning. The incident, which occurred on Adams Street, is under investigation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.