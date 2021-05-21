Firefighters respond to structure fire in Greenport

Firefighters on scene of a structure fire off Webb Street in Greenport Friday morning. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Multiple East End fire departments responded to a structure fire in Greenport Village early Friday morning.

The fire destroyed a detached garage and damaged portions of what appeared to be an abandoned home in a wooded area on Webb Street. Officials at the scene said they did not believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

A vehicle at the house was also destroyed by fire.

Firefighters from Greenport, Southold, East Marion and Cutchogue responded around 8 a.m.

Cutchogue firefighters assisted at the scene. (Credit: Steve Wick)

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.