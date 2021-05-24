Front Street will close to traffic Wednesday so parklets can return

A table is served in a parklet outside Anker on Front Street in Greenport last August. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Al fresco dining is slated to return to Greenport by Memorial Day, but volunteers are needed to make it happen.

According to village officials, Front Street will be closed on Wednesday, May 26 so parklets on both sides of the street can be installed.

During a work session Thursday, Mayor George Hubbard Jr. put out a call for volunteers after hearing that just three people had signed on to help so far.

“Hopefully the business owners that want these will get out there and give them a hand,” Mr. Hubbard said, adding that in addition to BID volunteers, village crews will be on hand to assist with placing barriers to protect from vehicular traffic.

Earlier this year, BID received 900 responses from residents, business owners and out-of-town visitors for a survey on the parklets that found eight out of ten people wanted to see them reinstated this year.

Of the 900 respondents, 527 reported that they were a resident, business owner or employee within the village and 232 claimed to be a business owner or employee.

“Many hands make light work and trying to get it done before Memorial Day…hopefully some people will step up,” the mayor said.

As the unofficial start to summer arrives, trustee Julia Robins called for patience between residents, visitors and businesses.

“This year is going to be a transition year,” she said, adding that this summer may be challenging. “I think the village is going to be extremely crowded and we’re going to need cooperation. Everybody’s got to be a player in this and hopefully we can keep it smooth and safe for everybody,” Ms. Robins said.