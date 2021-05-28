Memorial Day ceremonies return: Here’s where to find them

Memorial Day Flag Placement Ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery in 2018. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

Memorial Day observances will take place across the North Fork Monday, May 31. Some will be slightly different this year, as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

The following is a schedule of events marking the holiday:

SATURDAY, MAY 29

9:30 a.m.: A gravesite flag-placement ceremony will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Preregistered veteran service organizations, Scout units and families will participate; volunteers will be limited. For information, contact Frank Bailey at [email protected].

The Avenue of Flags will be displayed throughout the grounds until June 7.

No public Memorial Day ceremony will be held, but the cemetery will post photos of the flags on its social media channels.

MONDAY, MAY 31

7:30 a.m.: Orient’s annual Memorial Day parade begins at the Main Road firehouse and proceeds through the village before returning to the firehouse.

9 a.m.: Riverhead’s Memorial Day commemoration, hosted by the Combined Veterans of Riverhead, includes a parade and ceremonies that will start at Pulaski Street and Osborn Avenue and proceed to the World War I monument and down East Main Street, making final stops at the St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church and Riverhead cemeteries.

11 a.m.: Southold Town’s Memorial Day parade, which rotates its location every year, will take place in Southold and is co-hosted by Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post 803. It begins at Boisseau Avenue and Main Road and ends at the Legion hall, where Boy Scout Troop 6 will serve free hot dogs and soda while they last. For more information, contact Charles Sanders, [email protected].