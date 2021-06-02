Hope Day returns to Southold Saturday

Hope Day in Greenport in 2019. (File photo)

The fourth annual Hope Day arrives Saturday, with several local churches and organizations helping those who need help with food and clothing.

This year’s event will be held at the True Light Church, 1850 Main Bayview Road in Southold, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Hope Day is a community event that gives hope to those who have difficulties in their lives,” said Tor Torkelsen, a member of the church and Hope Day’s coordinator. “It is meant for people who are struggling. We want them to feel like kings and queens for the day.”

Churches across the region are sponsoring the event, with Hope Day events at more than two dozen locations on Long Island. In Southold, groceries will be given out, along with hamburgers, hot dogs and packaged foods, clothing and shoes. There will be games for children to play, and $100 gift cards to IGA will be raffled.

“We have to do everything we can to pull people up,” Mr. Torkelsen said. “That’s the purpose of Hope Day.”