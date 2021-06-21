Photos: Strawberry Festival returns to Mattituck

Scenes from the 2021 Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mattituck Lions Club’s Strawberry Festival returned this week for five days of fun.

The festival, now in its 66th year, was extended an extra day, kicking off on Wednesday this year.

The event included many of the usual traditions, including the crowning of Strawberry Queen Ava Sannino of Mattituck on Saturday afternoon. Aaliyah Shorter of Mattituck was the runner up.

Fireworks were held on three nights with carnival rides and strawberry treats throughout the festival.